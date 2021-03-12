3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Neil Mitchell explains the seriousness..

Neil Mitchell explains the seriousness of Daniel Andrews’ injuries

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Neil Mitchell explains the seriousness of Daniel Andrews’ injuries

Neil Mitchell says it’s still too early for anybody to definitively say whether Daniel Andrews will return as Victorian Premier.

Mr Andrews is receiving intensive care after breaking ribs and damaging his spine after slipping on wet stairs on Tuesday morning.

Neil Mitchell said he’d spoken with medical experts (not those treating Mr Andrews personally) who said the Premier likely faced six to nine months of rehabilitation.

“This is serious stuff,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“Despite the bravado – and I can understand that from the ministers – nobody can be sure he’ll return as Premier.

“I am sure he wants to, I’m sure he intends to and he probably will, but at this stage, nobody really knows.

“I’ve sent him a text.

“I know I disagree with him on a lot of things, a lot of us do, but in the end, we wish him well.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332