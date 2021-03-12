Neil Mitchell explains the seriousness of Daniel Andrews’ injuries

Neil Mitchell says it’s still too early for anybody to definitively say whether Daniel Andrews will return as Victorian Premier.

Mr Andrews is receiving intensive care after breaking ribs and damaging his spine after slipping on wet stairs on Tuesday morning.

Neil Mitchell said he’d spoken with medical experts (not those treating Mr Andrews personally) who said the Premier likely faced six to nine months of rehabilitation.

“This is serious stuff,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“Despite the bravado – and I can understand that from the ministers – nobody can be sure he’ll return as Premier.

“I am sure he wants to, I’m sure he intends to and he probably will, but at this stage, nobody really knows.

“I’ve sent him a text.

“I know I disagree with him on a lot of things, a lot of us do, but in the end, we wish him well.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)