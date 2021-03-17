Neil Mitchell explains why Peta Credlin is not the answer for the Victorian Liberal Party

Neil Mitchell says Peta Credlin is not the answer to the Victorian Liberal Party’s popularity woes.

Her name continues to pop up as a possible candidate for the struggling political party.

The 3AW Mornings host said while there was no doubt Credlin had done some “very worthwhile” work in her role at Sky News, she did not strike him as the right person to run for parliament, particularly given the current division within the party.

