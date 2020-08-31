Neil Mitchell exposes another disturbing case of contact tracing failings

Another major failing of Victoria’s COVID-19 contact tracing system has been exposed by Neil Mitchell.

Steve got in touch with 3AW Mornings, telling Neil Mitchell his mother was “lucky enough” to get in for surgery at Frankston Hospital on July 28.

The surgery went well and she was cleared to go home on July 31.

She got a call from the hospital on August 25, almost four weeks later, advising her to get a COVID-19 test due to an outbreak she may have come into contact with while at the hospital.

Naturally, Steve took his mother to a testing station, complete with an email from the hospital.

The tester asked Steve if his mother had any symptoms, of which she had none.

“She said I’m sorry, we can’t test her,” he explained.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW