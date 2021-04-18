Neil Mitchell fears COVID-19 complacency is creeping into Victoria

Neil Mitchell says he’s concerned COVID-19 complacency is creeping into Victoria.

And he says the Andrews government isn’t doing anywhere near enough to counter it.

Mask compliance on public transport has plummeted, just ask anybody who catches trains and trams, while social distancing is virtually non-existent.

There are currently 10 active cases of coronavirus in Melbourne’s hotel quarantine program.

The 3AW Mornings host said Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton and his deputy Allen Cheng had been muzzled by government.

“Neither is being allowed to speak publicly,” Neil Mitchell revealed on Monday.

“Sources tell me Brett Sutton is happy to talk and explain, I’d be surprised if he doesn’t share my concerns, and the minister told me on-air that it was OK for him to be interviewed.

“But some bloody minder in government has decided they’re more important and said no.

“Is it going to be politically damaging to talk? To hell with that.

“Brett Sutton and Allen Cheng should be out there fighting complacency, arguing for AstraZeneca, explaining hotel quarantine.

“It is obscene media manipulation by the Andrews Government. What is going on?”

