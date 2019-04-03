Neil Mitchell finds out more about the Live For Lily Foundation

The Neil Mitchell program took an unexpected twist this week.

The 3AW Mornings host gave away $350,000 to “Troy” – this year’s early bird prize winner for the annual Royal Melbourne Hospital lottery.

He immediately told Neil he wanted to donate $10,000 to charity.

The charity? The Live For Lily Foundation.

Neil Mitchell was so taken by Troy’s generosity he wanted to find out more about the charity.

He spoke with Aaron Hester, the foundation’s director, on Wednesday.

Mr Hester explained the heartbreaking story behind the foundation and why it’s dedicated to raising money for childhood cancer research.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings