Neil Mitchell gets to know joint Australian of the Year, Dr Craig Challen

Two cave divers who helped in the dramatic rescue of 12 boys and their coach from a flooded Thai cave have been jointly named 2019 Australian of the year.

One of those men, Dr Craig Challen, is recently retired at the ripe old of 53, but now expects to find himself very busy.

“I’ll be running around being Australian of the Year!” he told Neil Mitchell today.

“It’s so refreshing to hear an Australian of the Year say what a great country this is.”

-Neil Mitchell

Image: Dr Richard Harris and Dr Craig Challen