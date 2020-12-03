Neil Mitchell gives a Mercedes-Benz to his NVP for 2020!

Congratulations, Joan!

She is Neil Mitchell’s “NVP” for 2020.

And she proved two things.

One, you don’t have to go on air to be in the running for Neil Mitchell’s yearly prize.

And secondly, you can wait almost all year to enter!

In somewhat of a coincidence, Joan got in touch with Neil’s program with information about a stolen car that ultimately helped police.

She’s now won a brand new Mercedes-Benz, thanks to the wonderful team at 3 Point Motors.

Click PLAY below to hear her reaction to the news on-air!