Neil Mitchell grills AFL boss Gil McLachlan on China relationship

The AFL says its relationship with China is a separate issue to the players’ Black Lives Matter gesture last night.

In a tense exchange, Neil Mitchell pressed league boss Gil McLachlan as to how the AFL can back the players’ position while also continue to pursue a relationship with China, given that nation’s poor racism and human rights record.

“I’m not going to get into the ins and outs, I think this is a global movement,” McLachlan said.

“What happened last night Neil talked to racism generally, and it spoke for itself.

“I think we have a relationship with China and lots of countries that have their own challenges.”

