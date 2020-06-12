3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Neil Mitchell grills AFL boss Gil McLachlan on China relationship

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

The AFL says its relationship with China is a separate issue to the players’ Black Lives Matter gesture last night.

Why Collingwood, Richmond players ‘took a knee’: Callers divided

In a tense exchange, Neil Mitchell pressed league boss Gil McLachlan as to how the AFL can back the players’ position while also continue to pursue a relationship with China, given that nation’s poor racism and human rights record.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

“I’m not going to get into the ins and outs, I think this is a global movement,” McLachlan said.

“What happened last night Neil talked to racism generally, and it spoke for itself.

“I think we have a relationship with China and lots of countries that have their own challenges.”

Click PLAY for the full interview

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332