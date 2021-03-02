3AW
Neil Mitchell grills Fiona Patten over support for State of Emergency legislation

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Neil Mitchell grills Fiona Patten over support for State of Emergency legislation

Neil Mitchell has grilled Reason Party leader Fiona Patten over her decision to support the government’s State of Emergency legislation.

Ms Patten had previously said the legislation was an “overreach” from government.

Andy Meddick (Animal Justice Party), Samantha Ratnam (Greens) and Ms Patten helped the government extend the State of Emergency until mid-December.

Neil Mitchell has expressed concern over some of the deals done between the cross-bench and government to get the legislation through parliament.

The Greens have secured a reduction in COVID-19 fines for young and disadvantaged people, creating what Neil Mitchell says is a “two-tier” justice system.

Ms Patten said “quite a few things” over the past week made her change her mind.

But Neil Mitchell said a nine-month extension was concerning.

“We cannot get used to having our basic rights taken away from us,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“I accept it’s going to be necessary to have lockdowns and things and put people in quarantine but you cannot extend – unreasonably, indecently, improperly, open-endedly – a removal of rights.

“We have to stand up and defend them, otherwise we lose them.

“You cannot get used to that.”

News
