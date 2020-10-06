3AW
Neil Mitchell grills Josh Frydenberg over federal budget

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Business Featured

Australia’s most important budget since World War II was handed down last night.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the budget is about “creating confidence, giving people hope, and showing there is a plan”.

Neil Mitchell grilled Treasurer Josh Frydenberg about the budget details including:

  • How the budget will be impacted if there’s no COVID-19 vaccine
  • Income tax cuts and how much they’ll save the average household
  • Suggestions Victoria isn’t receiving enough support
  • The impact of falling immigration
  • Australia’s ‘forgotten’ self-funded retirees

Neil Mitchell
