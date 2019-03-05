Neil Mitchell joins Ross and John to remember a legend

Les Carlyon has not been a news journalist for many years.

But if you follow a day’s news in Melbourne, it’s possible you’ll read a little bit of Les in the paper, hear a little bit of Les on the radio, and even see a little on TV.

That was the scope of his impact on Australian writers and broadcasters in this city.

Two of his favourite understudies were Ross Stevenson and Neil Mitchell, who made a rare appearance in the studio together to remember Les Carlyon this morning after his death, aged 76.

“He was the best journalist of the past 50 years,” Neil said.

