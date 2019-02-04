Neil Mitchell left “staggered” by Bill Shorten’s claim on Insiders

Neil Mitchell says he was left “staggered” by comments from Bill Shorten on Insiders.

Mr Shorten told Barrie Cassidy he wasn’t going to lead a “plasticine” government, inferring he wasn’t going to change his mind on his controversial policy on franking credits for self-funded retirees.

He said he “wasn’t for turning” on policy.

“The same Bill Shorten who said he’d accept any decision made independently on penalty rates and then changed his mind when it went against him,” Neil Mitchell pointed out.

“The same Bill Shorten fiddled with negative gearing policy, fiddled with super policy.

“He sniffs an unpopular policy and drops it or fiddles it.

“This is the same Bill Shorten who stands for very firmly for only one thing which is winning the election.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings