Neil Mitchell makes a few predictions about the economy

“Economic headwinds” was a buzz-phrase during the election campaign.

Neil Mitchell says we’re about to find out what that actually means.

He expects interest rates to go down today in an attempt to stimulate the economy.

National accounts data, which measures the strength of the economy, will be released on Wednesday.

Neil Mitchell expects those figures to be concerning.

“The treasurer has been warning about economic headwinds and they will blow hard over the next 48 hours,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“I said when the Morrison Government was re-elected they had problems and the economy is one of them.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW