Neil Mitchell: Melbourne’s mood has shifted and the Premier’s messaging needs to change

Neil Mitchell has noticed a change in the mood in Melbourne and he thinks the Premier should change his messaging accordingly.

The 3AW Mornings host says he’s hearing about a growing number of violent outbursts, in the form of animal abuse and road rage, which have led him to believe many people have reached the next phase of COVID-19 fatigue.

“We’re on edge,” he said.

“Are we close to cracking?”

The 3AW Mornings host called on Premier Daniel Andrews to change his messaging in response to the shift in mood.

“I think it’s time for the Premier to send out a little hope,” he said.

“To just assure people that we’ll be easing restrictions soon, unless something goes wrong.

“I think the time for the warning and the threatening has gone. I think it’s time to reassure. To tread gently.

“People are fragile. I think they need help, not threats.”