Neil Mitchell pays tribute to veteran TV executive Ian Johnson

Veteran TV executive Ian Johnson has died.

Johnson worked for the Seven Network as managing director and chairman until 2016.

Before then he worked at the Nine Network and was considered the architect of The Footy Show.

3AW presenter Neil Mitchell said he was a friend, and one of the greats of Australian TV.

“He loved a lunch, loved a beer, loved a chat and he loved an idea,” Neil Mitchell said.

“He loved television.

“He really did.”