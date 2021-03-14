Neil Mitchell quashes ‘nonsense’ rumour about Premier’s fall

Since Daniel Andrews fell down a flight of stairs, seriously injuring himself, rumours about the circumstances surrounding his accident have been circulating.

Neil Mitchell has quashed a viral rumour that Mr Andrews was drunk at Lindsay Fox’s Portsea property when he fell.

“It is nonsense,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“I’m assured it’s nonsense by none other than Lindsay Fox. He says he hasn’t spoken to the Premier for months.

“Lindsay was quite annoyed by the rumour, but he was well aware of it.”

Neil Mitchell says he has known Mr Andrews for “a very long time”.

“I have never seen him drunk. I have never seen him drink to excess.”

Mr Andrews was discharged from The Alfred this morning.

Image: Daniel Pockett / Getty