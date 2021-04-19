Neil Mitchell questions media ‘silence’ after Daniel Andrews’ adviser abruptly leaves office

Neil Mitchell has questioned the “silence” from sections of the media after one of Daniel Andrews’ advisers abruptly left the Premier’s office following allegations of domestic abuse.

“Now, he is entitled to be considered innocent until proven otherwise, but imagine if a member of the Prime Minister’s staff was in the same position? The ABC would be salivating over it for weeks and weeks and they’d say it’s all Scott Morrison’s fault,” Neil Mitchell said.

“Here it is, all treated quietly, it’s the land of Dan.

“It’s different, particularly for the ABC.”

Click PLAY below to hear Neil Mitchell’s thoughts