Neil Mitchell reacts to federal election announcement

Underwhelmed.

Uninspired.

More of the same.

That was Neil Mitchell’s reaction to Thursday morning’s election announcement.

The 3AW Mornings host said he didn’t think “either side” was “much good” ahead of the vote on Saturday, May 18.

He says it’s “over” already, regardless.

“Labor will win, the only question is by how much,” he said.

Neil said the outcome of the election will likely be decided by the residents of the seats of Chisholm, Dunkley, La Trobe, Corangamite and Fraser.

