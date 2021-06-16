Neil Mitchell reacts to minister’s comments on police accessing data from Victoria’s check-in app

In the wake of revelations that WA Police accessed information from the SafeWA check-in app, Victoria’s Government Services Minister has been asked if the same thing could happen here.

Government Services Minister Danny Pearson admitted to a parliamentary inquiry that Victoria Police may be able to access data from the Service Victoria app in some circumstances.

“Service Victoria has a record of people’s names and their number. That information is passed on to the Department of Health … In the event that the police wished to subpoena that … then that would be something that would be dealt with through the normal processes,” he said.

But Mr Pearson says police have not accessed any data from the check-in app to date.

Neil Mitchell says Mr Pearson’s response was “a little strange”.

“His answer, frankly, is unconvincing,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“Either he didn’t know or he was trying to hide something, and I don’t know which it is.”

