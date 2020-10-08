Neil Mitchell reacts to Trump’s video touting therapeutic drug cocktail

Image (background): Twitter/@realDonaldTrump

Donald Trump has heaped praise on a therapeutic drug cocktail he says has “cured” him.

In a Twitter video, Mr Trump said catching COVID-19 was a “blessing from God”.

The US President said he “felt good immediately” after taking a drug called Regeneron, and said it should be provided to every American with COVID-19.

Neil Mitchell described the video as “very disturbing stuff”.

“The trials are still being carried out. He has decided, ahead of the science, that it works and should be given to everybody,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“Emergency use authorisation can happen, but the risk of having side effects is much greater.

“We shouldn’t be treating the President as a guinea pig.

“I think he’s done a stupid thing.”

