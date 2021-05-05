Neil Mitchell responds to damning audit on Fines Victoria system
A damning audit of Victoria’s error-plagued Fines Victoria system has been made public by the auditor general.
It uncovered “significant failures of planning” with the new IT system.
Among the findings, the initial budget of $46 million has now blown out in excess of $125 million.
Neil Mitchell has been pursuing the failings of the system since January, 2018.
“It has been a classic Andrews Government disaster,” he said.
