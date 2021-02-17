Neil Mitchell rips into ‘petulant’ Facebook over Australian news ban

Neil Mitchell has ripped into a “petulant” Facebook over its “heavy-handed” ban on Australian publishers sharing news on the social media site.

The 3AW Mornings host said the social media giant was acting recklessly and unfortunately it was you, the audience, who’ll suffer.

“This is going to affect your ability to know what you should know,” he said.

While the move is said to be aimed at Australian news outlets, emergency services such as Victoria Police and the Bureau of Meteorology have also had their pages impacted, putting the community at risk.

Many people turn to the social media platform for COVID-19 updates and bushfire warnings.

He also spoke with Hugh Marks, Chief Executive of Nine Entertainment, who explained how the ban would impact news services.

