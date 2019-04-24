Neil Mitchell says Bill Shorten’s response to worker asking for tax relief was ‘a bit dodgy’

Neil Mitchell has called for more honesty in the election campaign.

It comes after Bill Shorten told a worker he was “going to look at” tax relief for higher-income earners.

A spokesperson for the Opposition Leader has since said Mr Shorten was “just being polite”.

But Neil said that was a “bit dodgy” given Labor plans to introduce a two per cent income levy on those who earn more than $180,000.

“So Bill isn’t just going to ‘look at it’ – he’s going to tax him more,” Neil Mitchell said.

“Let’s at least be up front about it.

“This bloke on $250,000 is going to lose $30,000 of his overtime money.”

