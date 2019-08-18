Neil Mitchell says cricket’s concussion protocol needs reviewing

Neil Mitchell says Steve Smith should not have been allowed to bat again after he was felled in a sickening incident during the second Ashes Test at Lord’s.

Australia’s best batsman is now in serious doubt of playing in the Third Test, which starts on Thursday.

Smith was hit in the neck by a bouncer from England quick Jofra Archer.

Smith left the field but returned later to finish his innings after he was given the all-clear by doctors.

But he was taken out of the game a day later – the first concussion substitute in cricket’s history – after waking up with concussion symptoms.

“I’ve got real concerns about this,” Neil Mitchell said.

“I’m not doubting they followed protocol, but I think the protocol needs re-writing.

“He should not have gone back out to bat.”

Greg Dyer, president of the Australian Cricketers Association, defended how the incident was handled.

“I think the concussion protocols are pretty clear,” he said.

“I’ve got nothing but praise for the way he was handled by the medical staff at the time.

“Overnight, things changed.”

