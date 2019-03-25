3AW
Neil Mitchell says Mark Latham’s return to politics will ‘end in tears’

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Neil Mitchell says Mark Latham’s return to politics will “end in tears”.

The former federal Labor leader has been elected in the NSW parliament as a One Nation MP.

It left Neil Mitchell shaking his head.

“It will end in tears,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“Everything with Mark Latham always does.”

Neil Mitchell said he expected Latham to split with One Nation at some point and become an independent.

