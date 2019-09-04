Neil Mitchell says political alliances don’t influence his work, amid criticism over Nine hosting a Liberal fundraiser 

Neil Mitchell has responded to criticism over 3AW’s parent company, Nine Entertainment, hosting a Liberal Party fundraiser.

The $10,000-a-head fundraiser, which was held at the media organisation’s Sydney headquarters, reportedly raised $700,000 for the political party.

Neil says he doesn’t think it was a smart move, but political alliances don’t influence his work.

“Perceptions are important and this is not a good look, in my view,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“But despite the rantings, this makes no difference to how I work, or The Age or The Sydney Morning Herald work, I think.”

Neil said journalists who are committed to their ethics won’t compromise because of management pressure.

“Journalists are independent and they have a choice,” he said.

“This is how it works: if the boss tells you to do something and it breaches your ethics, you can refuse and quit. Or if the boss doesn’t like what you’re doing or not doing, they can fire them.

“If you take your ethics seriously you must always be prepared to walk away.

“Nine will not be writing my editorials or telling me what to say. They get that.”

The 3AW Mornings host said he has never experienced editorial interference from the company.

“I’ve worked for Nine on and off for 20 years and I’ve never had the slightest problem with interference.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Image (at top): William West