Neil Mitchell says Robert Doyle allegations need to be dealt with and fast

Neil Mitchell says the situation surrounding Robert Doyle is becoming “very ugly” and needs to be dealt with quickly, for the sake of all involved.

It follows the surfacing of more allegations against the former Lord Mayor and his behaviour towards women.

“For the sake of everybody, this needs to be sorted out quickly,” Neil Mitchell said on Monday.

“If he is charged, if he is guilty – then he pays the price and so he should.

“All I am saying is let’s make this process quick.

“This has dragged on too long.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW