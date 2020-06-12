Neil Mitchell says cancel culture has gone too far with television racism purge

Image (background): BBC / Fawlty Towers

Fawlty Towers has become the latest victim of a television racism purge.

An episode of the British comed has been removed from the BBC’s UKTV streaming service, amid growing criticism over historic racism, with multiple programs removed from entertainment streaming services.

Gone with the Wind has been taken off HBO’s streaming service, while Little Britain and several of comedian Chris Lilley’s programs have been removed from Netflix.

Neil Mitchell says Australia is following the “cancel culture” trend, and it goes too far.

“If you’re going to ban John Cleese you can ban Kath and Kim, Mother and Son, Kingswood Country and just about every sketch comedy like Full Frontal,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“We’re jumping into the trend here. The ABC has set up a harm and offence audit, for heaven’s sake!

“I was even sent a clip of Magda Szubanski in black face today, from Fast Forward in 1992.

“She has apologised for this since, some time ago.

“Magda is not racist. She’s a darling of the left. She’s a good person.

“Will she still be charged retrospectively? I certainly hope not.

“That is how silly it has become.”

Press PLAY below for more.