Neil Mitchell says today will be ‘a day in our history we really look back on’

An emergency national cabinet meeting will be held today with state and territory leaders and the Prime Minister meeting to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Neil Mitchell says it’s a day in Australia’s history “we really will look back on”.

“Today is a day Australia must get right.

“The vaccine rollout is off the rails,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“If ever this country is going to return to anything near normal we’ve got to fix the vaccine rollout and do it as quickly as we can.

“It’s not a time for politics.

“The short term future of this country is on the line.”

Ten things Neil Mitchell thinks federal and state governments must consider to fix “off the rails” rollout: