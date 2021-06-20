Neil Mitchell says today will be ‘a day in our history we really look back on’
An emergency national cabinet meeting will be held today with state and territory leaders and the Prime Minister meeting to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Neil Mitchell says it’s a day in Australia’s history “we really will look back on”.
“Today is a day Australia must get right.
“The vaccine rollout is off the rails,” the 3AW Mornings host said.
“If ever this country is going to return to anything near normal we’ve got to fix the vaccine rollout and do it as quickly as we can.
“It’s not a time for politics.
“The short term future of this country is on the line.”
Ten things Neil Mitchell thinks federal and state governments must consider to fix “off the rails” rollout:
- Dump the politics — We need this fixed, work together.
- Admit it’s a race — Of course it’s a race.
- Accept AstraZeneca has got an image problem — You can say it’s statistically illogical but people are wary of it.
- Give us clarity of supply — How much Pfizer will be here and when? Novavax, when?
- Consider whether the period between doses is extended — That would free up the vaccine. Increasing research says extending the Pfizer vaccine is preferable.
- Facts, not spin — Don’t lobby us, inform us. We’re not stupid.
- Decent, understandable, credible, appealing advertising campaigns — Not things designed by public servants.
- Consider incentives to get vaccinated — Should we introduce them? Let’s have a serious look at it.
- Target older people — Only 65 per cent of people over 70 have had one or more vaccinations. That’s nowhere near enough.
- Make it easier to get vaccinated — 24 hour hubs if necessary.