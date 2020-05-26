Neil Mitchell says Victoria’s plan to examine remote learning success is ‘an admission of failure’

Victoria’s education system could undergo significant changes as a result of the lessons learnt during home-based learning.

Education Minister James Merlino today announced he has commissioned an independent review into remote learning, after suggestions many students are performing better now than they were before.

“Every principal I’ve spoken to, every teacher, talk about students who have re-engaged,” Mr Merlino said.

“Students who were disengaged at school seven weeks ago are suddenly embracing their learning.

“We’ve got to ask the question: Why is that the case?”

Education leaders will gather at a summit next month to discuss the lessons learnt from remote learning.

Neil Mitchell labelled Mr Merlino’s comments about students engaging better at home than at school as “damning”.

“That’s a significant criticism of the way the system works, including the teachers,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“So you can engage better with a kid on a computer … through Skype, than you can in a classroom?

“That’s an admission of failure, in my view.

“That’s damning!”

