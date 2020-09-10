Neil Mitchell scotches viral Andrews/Pallas text message rumour

Neil Mitchell has spoken to the man at the centre of the latest viral rumour to spread across Victoria, and believes his denial.

A rumour suggesting Treasurer Tim Pallas was set to take over from Daniel Andrews as Premier swept across Melbourne yesterday and overnight, filling not just the inboxes of 3AW and presenters, but also being shared among many Victorians via text messages and social media.

3AW, like other mainstream media, did not report on the rumour as its origins seemed dubious at best.

But this morning Neil Mitchell raised the matter to put the viral rumour to bed.

“I reckon every second person I’ve met in the past 30 years contacted me yesterday with a tip – Daniel Andrews was gone. There was going to be a challenge led by Tim Pallas,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“I contacted Tim Pallas.

“He said I could quote him saying ‘It is total nonsense, feel free to knock it on the head’.

“I believe him.”

