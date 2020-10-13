Neil Mitchell shares some alarming news as the bushfire season approaches

There are fears Victoria has been left dangerously exposed on the eve of the bushfire season.

All because there is still no government approved “COVID-safe” burn-off plan.

“These places have effectively missed their chance to do any protective burn-offs because of bureaucratic incompetence,” Neil Mitchell said on Tuesday.

The fire season ‘officially’ starts in the north-west of Victoria this weekend.

The CFA has since confirmed with 3AW Mornings they’ll be releasing updated procedures “very soon”.

“This pandemic has exposed the total inefficiency of our state bureaucracy,” Neil Mitchell said.

“This is an urgent thing to deal with and it’s sitting on a desk somewhere.”

(Photo by Getty iStock)