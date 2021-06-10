Neil Mitchell shares ‘staggering’ reason why lockdown didn’t end last night

The easing of lockdown in Melbourne and further relaxation of restriction in regional Victoria were announced yesterday.

But the changes don’t come into effect until 11.59pm tonight, and Neil Mitchell has revealed the “staggering” reason why.

Speaking at yesterday’s COVID-19 press conference, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the delay is because there’s “complex legal drafting to be done”.

“We have to go through with a fine tooth come to make sure that every single drafted piece with the public health directions are appropriate and accurate,” he said.

“It’s bureaucracy! That’s why we’re in lockdown today!,” Neil Mitchell said.

“Remember, James Merlino keeps saying it’s all based on public health advice. Well, no — on what Brett Sutton said, blame bureaucracy, blame the system, blame the forms to be filled out.

“It is nonsense! Every day of lockdown hurts. Paperwork is why we’re still in lockdown today — not health reasons! And we’ve got 15 hours or so to go.

“It’s funny that when they introduced lockdown it seemed to take only 12 hours to fill the forms in. It seems to take a lot longer when you’re going to ease lockdown.”

