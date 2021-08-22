Neil Mitchell slams state government for COVID-19 rule ‘confusion and contradiction’

Neil Mitchell has slammed “confusion and contradiction” over some COVID-19 rules over the weekend.

On Saturday, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton recommended children aged five and above wear masks in indoor settings.

But some schools have told parents mask-wearing is mandatory if their kids attend on-site learning.

One school in Upper Ferntree Gully has sent a letter to parents saying all student “are required to wear masks at all times”.

“Students must arrive at school in a mask so you as a parent have got them used to the idea,” the letter read.

“Brett Sutton says it’s not mandatory, so tell the schools, tell the Education Department!,” Neil Mitchell said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Health Officers directions published on Saturday indicated both parents needed to be authorised workers in order for their children to remain eligible to attend childcare.

Late on Sunday, the Premier’s office announced the direction would be redrafted so childcare may be accessed if only one parent is an authorised worker. Another amendment made later on Sunday said the parent who is an essential worker may be working from home while still accessing childcare.

But, on Sunday, some state MPs were still issuing posts on social media which indicated childcare would be restricted to parents who are both authorised workers.

“The CHO said one thing and the government changed it!,” Neil Mitchell said.

“If the Premier wants us to do the right thing and threatens a big stick if we don’t, I think he should demand the same of his own ministers and his own machinery of public service. It’s a mess!”

Press PLAY below for more of Neil Mitchell’s thoughts