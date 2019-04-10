Neil Mitchell slams “cruel” protesters harassing patients outside Peter Mac

Neil Mitchell says it’s “obscene” protesters are harassing patients outside the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.

They were protesting new Voluntarily Assisted Dying laws, which will allow Victorians with a terminal illness to request an assisted death under certain criteria.

The new Victorian law – spearheaded by Reason Party leader Fiona Patten – is set to begin in the coming months.

“Regardless of your views, to go and target the families of seriously ill patients is cruel,” Neil said.

“If you’re part of that organisation, back off and make your point somewhere else.”

A Peter Mac spokesperson said patients, families and their carers “should not be made to feel harassed”.

“During the protest, which involved a small number of people distributing fliers, measures were put in place to ensure unimpeded access to our building,” they said in a statement.

“Voluntary Assisted Dying was a matter of considerable public debate before it passed the Victorian Parliament in 2017.

“Peter Mac is now taking steps to comply with the legislation which takes effect later this year.”

Click PLAY to hear more