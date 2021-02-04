3AW
Neil Mitchell slams ‘friggin’ proud’ Attorney-General for conversion bill speech

48 mins ago
Article image for Neil Mitchell slams ‘friggin’ proud’ Attorney-General for conversion bill speech

Image (Symes): 9News

Neil Mitchell says Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes’s speech after the bill banning gay conversion therapy passed Victoria’s upper house last night is an example of “dysfunctional government”.

In the speech Ms Symes admitted she “only really had a small amount of time to really concentrate on the technical side of this bill”, which was the first to pass through the upper house since she became Attorney-General in December.

But she said she was “friggin’ proud” of the laws.

The laws have been criticised by religious leaders who argue it will ban parents from talking to their children about sexuality and gender.

Neil Mitchell says it’s a contentious piece of legislation and Ms Symes sounded like “an excited kid”.

“I think this gay conversion bill is right in the intention. I agree with what they’re trying to do, but I think it’s very, very clumsy, it’s badly drafted so that it has all sorts of unintended consequences,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“It’s controversial legislation, she (Symes) hasn’t got her head around it but she’s so damn proud of it.

“She sounds like an excited kid at the university Labor club meeting!”

Press PLAY below for more from Neil Mitchel + to hear the Attorney-General’s speech.

