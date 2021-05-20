3AW
Neil Mitchell slams journalists who signed controversial letter on Israel-Palestine reporting

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Neil Mitchell looking concerned with image of petition in the background

More than 670 people, including dozens of high-profile Australian journalists, have signed an open letter calling for more sympathetic media coverage on Palestine.

The open letter calls on the media to “avoid the ‘both siderism’ that equates the victims of a military occupation with its instigators”.

Neil Mitchell says those have who signed the letter “misunderstand the whole point of journalism”.

“It’s a privilege to be a journalist but there’s a responsibility too,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“You don’t seek or demand sympathetic coverage for anybody in any dispute!

“A commentator — as I am — you can take a point of view and that’s fine, but that’s not reporting facts, it’s analysing them.

“For any journalist, reporting facts, to demand sympathetic coverage for one side in anything — they misunderstand the whole point of journalism!”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil Mitchell’s criticism of the journalists who signed the controversial open letter

Image (background): Xinhua News Agency / Getty

