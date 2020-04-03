Neil Mitchell slams TransUrban’s ‘economic vandalism’ amid COVID-19 crisis

Neil Mitchell has accused TransUrban of “economic vandalism” as it prepares to lift tolls on Melbourne’s roads during the coronavirus crisis.

A furious 3AW Mornings host said the only people using the roads at the moment were vital services such as ambulances and trucks moving food and critical supplies.

“It’s putting the tolls up at a time like this,” Neil Mitchell said.

He expressed concern about the Victorian Government’s “close” relationship with the road developer.

Neil spoke with NSW’s transport minister, Andrew Constance, who told TransUrban to “back off” and consider the damage it was doing to its reputation.

He called for an immediate freeze on toll increases.

“It’s not the time,” Mr Constance said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings