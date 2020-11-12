Neil Mitchell speaks with former SAS commander about shocking allegations

A long-serving former SAS commander turned psychologist says allegations of possible war crimes by Australian soldiers in Afghanistan has been “quite devastating” for those in the unit.

“We were all stunned,” Anthony ‘Harry’ Moffit told Neil Mitchell.

He stressed if anything emerged and was proven, the Australian public should not throw the proverbial baby out with the bathwater and tar the entire unit with the same brush.

He spoke at length with Neil Mitchell on Friday morning, who said the allegations had the potentially to seriously damage Australia’s reputation.

Mr Moffit has also written a book about his time in the SAS.

