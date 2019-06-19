Neil Mitchell speaks with former Senator Jim Molan about the state of Australian politics

Former Liberal Senator Jim Molan says Australian political parties are “designed to get themselves elected” but there’s no point having good policy in opposition.

Mr Molan, a former major general in the Australian Army, conceded election defeat last week.

He spoke with Neil Mitchell on Wednesday.

Mr Molan admits he thought Labor would win the election.

“I was quite concerned because I thought, for the first time, my personal view of life was really out of step with what the polls were telling us was going to happen,” he said on 3AW.

“So I was deeply relieved when Scott Morrison got back in, when our government got back in, because of what it wants to do to the economy, what it wants to do socially and it’s overall policies.”

