Neil Mitchell speaks with one of the infamous ‘After Dark Bandit’ twins

A man who was once one of Australia’s most wanted criminals has opened up about what drove him to a life of crime and how he managed to turn things around upon his release from jail.

Doug Morgan, one of the infamous “After Dark Bandit” twins, shared his story with Neil Mitchell.

Neil Mitchell asked what could have been done to prevent Morgan from heading into a life of crime and what others could learn.

“I was lazy, Neil. I was lazy,” he said during a candid interview on 3AW Mornings.

“It’s all to do with attitude.

“Even today, if you talk to some kid who can’t get a job and they decide to sell some drugs to get some money.

“They sort of get into it without thinking.”

The dramatic story of the Morgan twins is detailed in a new book called Double Trouble: The amazing true story of the After Dark Bandit.

