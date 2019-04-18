Neil Mitchell speaks with the Farnsworth family

Neil Mitchell spoke with the Farnsworth family at the Good Friday Appeal.

Mum Lisa and her twin boys were just a couple of minutes from home when they were involved in a horror head-on smash at Red Hill South.

Lisa had to be cut free from the car.

Luke was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

But Sam was airlifted to the Royal Children’s with life-threatening injuries.

He keeps making progress.

“He’s a very, very resilient little boy,” mum Lisa said.

