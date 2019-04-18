Advertisement
Neil Mitchell speaks with the Farnsworth family
Neil Mitchell spoke with the Farnsworth family at the Good Friday Appeal.
Mum Lisa and her twin boys were just a couple of minutes from home when they were involved in a horror head-on smash at Red Hill South.
Lisa had to be cut free from the car.
Luke was taken to hospital in a stable condition.
But Sam was airlifted to the Royal Children’s with life-threatening injuries.
He keeps making progress.
“He’s a very, very resilient little boy,” mum Lisa said.
Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW