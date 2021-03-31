3AW
Neil Mitchell speaks with the man who found Otto and Gerda

7 hours ago
3AW News
Missing Bentleigh couple Otto and Gerda have been located in Victoria’s Mallee region.

A member of the public found 87-year-olds, Otto and Gerda, in the north-west Victorian town of Woomelang at about 8am.

They were 370 kilometres from their Bentleigh home.

The pair went missing on Tuesday night and their daughter raised the alarm after they failed to show up for a medical appointment on Wednesday.

Police received multiple possible sightings of the elderly couple in their gold Lexus sedan.

Neil Mitchell spoke with Dennis, who found them!

“I don’t think they realised they were lost,” he said on 3AW.

“I’m just so glad we got this great outcome because it doesn’t happen every time.”

Click PLAY below to hear him speak with Neil

News
