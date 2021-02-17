Neil Mitchell speaks with the scientist in charge of making the AstraZeneca vaccine in Melbourne

The chief scientist in charge of making the AstraZeneca vaccine in Melbourne says the delay in getting Australians vaccinated is solely down to quality control.

It’s expected most Australians will end up being vaccinated with this jab, as opposed to the Pfizer one.

Dr Andrew Nash, chief scientific officer at CSL, told Neil Mitchell the vaccine would be “an important part” in how Australia tackled the pandemic.

Neil Mitchell asked him why people weren’t being vaccinated now.

“It’s just a complex process,” Dr Nash said.

“We have to do the manufacturing, which is probably a 12-week, minimum, process.

“You have to have all the approvals and quality checks on the vaccine to make sure it’s both effective, and safe.

“The TGA has to be convinced that what is in that vile is exactly what we said it is and that it will be safe when it’s administered to people.

“All those checks and balances mean that it takes that time to get it out and distributed.”

