Neil Mitchell speaks with Tyler Fishlock, who is now 18!

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Few people have captured the hearts of Neil Mitchell’s listeners more than Tyler Fishlock.

He is now 18!

Tyler has fought cancer four times and has constantly been in and out of remission his entire life.

He told Neil what kept him going on Friday.

“I focus on what’s important, Neil,” Tyler said.

And what’s important to him is family, finishing his carpentry course and getting back to martial arts training.

Press PLAY below to hear Tyler speak with Neil!

