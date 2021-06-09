Neil Mitchell swamped by emotional messages from ‘devastated’ and ‘broken’ gym-goers

Neil Mitchell has been swamped by messages from listeners devastated by the news that gyms are not expected to be permitted to open under the next phase of Melbourne’s restriction easing.

In one email, Jen said her husband, who suffers from PTSD, relies heavily on the gym for his mental health.

“This government just does not care for the mental health of Victorians. It’s devastating,” she said.

Regular gym-goer, Luke, says he is “completely broken” by the continued gym closure.

“People need gyms for their mental health more than their physical health, especially in times like this. What are they doing to us?,” he said.

Gym owner, Sarah, says the industry has proven it can operate safely.

“They’re saying to everyone don’t go to the gym because this is one of the most dangerous places,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“We proved that last time we can open in a safe way, in a sanitary way, by every single person having their own disinfectant bottle, their own wipes, social distancing, we limit the number of people on the gym floor.

“Clearly no one in the state government goes to the gym because they don’t see what we do in there.”

Personal trainer, Lee, says she “can’t understand why we actually totally cannot open”.

“Hairdressers can open, nail places can open, they are actually touching clients, I just can’t understand why!,” she said.

