Neil Mitchell takes aim at Scott Morrison over ‘tin ear’ comments on women’s protests

9 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Neil Mitchell has criticised Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his comments on the Women’s March 4 Justice protests across the country yesterday.

Speaking at Parliament on the protests, Mr Morrison made a bizarre reference to protests in Myanmar.

“Not far from here, such marches, even now, are being met with bullets, but not here in this country,” he said.

“This is a triumph of democracy when we see these things take place.”

Neil Mitchell says Mr Morrison “isn’t sensing the mood”.

“I think the Prime Minister has got a bit of a tin ear here,” he said.

“Does he want us to thank him? — Oh thank you Prime Minister for not shooting women in the streets.

“He’s put his foot in it.

“He’s got a problem here.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Mark Evans / Getty

