3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Neil Mitchell takes two devastating..

Neil Mitchell takes two devastating calls that put lockdown in perspective

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Neil Mitchell takes two devastating calls that put lockdown in perspective

None of us like lockdown.

We miss our friends and family and community.

We miss going to the footy or concerts or restaurants. We miss the lives we’ve created.

But as hard as that is, lockdown is something much more heartbreaking for some.

Neil Mitchell listeners were given two devastating examples of that on 3AW this morning, prior to the government’s announcement.

Skye Meinen’s eight-year-old son, Cooper, tragically drowned on school camp last week and she’s due to bury him with friends and family in Warrnambool, more than three hours west of Melbourne, on Friday.

“I’m just hoping that we can gain some sort of exemption,” she said, fighting back tears.

Press PLAY below to hear the devastating call

“We’ve got a whole school that’s mourning for a friend.”

Skye said she was open to holding the funeral outdoors with masks.

“We really need support from family and friends to get through this,” she said.

“We’ve all been so strong and to rip away the support that we’ve really opened to is just something that I just think would be detrimental.”

She said she found it hard to accept, given there were no cases anywhere near Warrnambool.

Acting Premier James Merlino said he’s asking public health officials to contact Skye and to consider an exemption in this case.

Sadly, Skye wasn’t alone in her situation.

Ilsa also spoke with Neil Mitchell.

She’s due to bury her husband of 38 years tomorrow.

“The stress this is causing us is just ridiculous,” she said.

Ilsa said hundreds of family and friends had been scheduled to attend.

Press PLAY below to hear Ilsa on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332