Neil Mitchell takes two devastating calls that put lockdown in perspective

None of us like lockdown.

We miss our friends and family and community.

We miss going to the footy or concerts or restaurants. We miss the lives we’ve created.

But as hard as that is, lockdown is something much more heartbreaking for some.

Neil Mitchell listeners were given two devastating examples of that on 3AW this morning, prior to the government’s announcement.

Skye Meinen’s eight-year-old son, Cooper, tragically drowned on school camp last week and she’s due to bury him with friends and family in Warrnambool, more than three hours west of Melbourne, on Friday.

“I’m just hoping that we can gain some sort of exemption,” she said, fighting back tears.

“We’ve got a whole school that’s mourning for a friend.”

Skye said she was open to holding the funeral outdoors with masks.

“We really need support from family and friends to get through this,” she said.

“We’ve all been so strong and to rip away the support that we’ve really opened to is just something that I just think would be detrimental.”

She said she found it hard to accept, given there were no cases anywhere near Warrnambool.

Acting Premier James Merlino said he’s asking public health officials to contact Skye and to consider an exemption in this case.

Sadly, Skye wasn’t alone in her situation.

Ilsa also spoke with Neil Mitchell.

She’s due to bury her husband of 38 years tomorrow.

“The stress this is causing us is just ridiculous,” she said.

Ilsa said hundreds of family and friends had been scheduled to attend.

