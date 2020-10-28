Neil Mitchell: The detail that proves the state government ‘clearly isn’t ready’ for reopening

As the state reopens after harsh lockdown, Neil Mitchell has warned the state government “clearly isn’t ready” for reopening.

After previously stating that he wasn’t sure a QR system was a good idea, Premier Daniel Andrews this week announced the state is building a new QR system to allow businesses to track who comes through the doors and improve contact tracing capabilities.

Neil Mitchell questioned why Victoria isn’t using an existing system, and why one wasn’t put in place before reopening began.

“We’re going to build one and heaven only knows when it will be ready,” he said.

“Why? NSW has got one, the ACT has got one. Just ship it down.

“Remember, this is the state that gave you Myki, we built that.

“We stuffed up the Fines Victoria computer system… cost millions.

“We stuffed up Births, Deaths and Marriages.

“We stuffed up a new police computer system.

“Victoria has a long and proud history of digital incompetence, but we’re going to build a system crucial to staying out of further lockdown.

“We should have done this months ago and we should be looking at bringing one down from the other states, not building one.”