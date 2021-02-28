Neil Mitchell: The Federal Parliament members accused of rape ‘have no option but to go public’

Two members of Federal Parliament have had rape allegations made against them and Neil Mitchell says the pair accused must identify themselves.

A letter alleging a federal Cabinet Minister raped a woman in 1988 has been sent to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Labor Senator Penny Wong and Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young.

The victim has since taken her own life.

A second letter, sent to Liberal Senator Sarah Henderson, alleges a federal Labor MP also committed rape in the 1980s.

Neil Mitchell says the pair accused must identify themselves.

“They need to go public and say ‘Yes, it is me who is being discussed’, and then they can … say as they wish,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“There are 16 men in the ministry. They are all under a cloud until this man declares himself.

“It is unfair, it’s rough on him, but it’s the only thing that can be done in fairness to everybody else — declare it and leave it to police.

“Whoever this in Labor needs to stand up and declare it as well.

“Both men, in my view, have no option but to go public.”

